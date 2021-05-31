Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in May

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRRGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,941. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

