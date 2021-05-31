Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 50.1% in May

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the April 29th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 835.8 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.53.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

