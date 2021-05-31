Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.71

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 10649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.