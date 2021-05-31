Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,000 shares of company stock worth $25,761,260. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

