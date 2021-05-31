BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

