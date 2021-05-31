iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,256. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $217.29 and a 1-year high of $331.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.