Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 146,802 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 860.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

