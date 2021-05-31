RedFOX Labs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $853,753.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and approximately $853,753.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

