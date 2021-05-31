Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.80. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 14,727,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,701,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

