$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

