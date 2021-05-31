Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.