Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $38.85 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

