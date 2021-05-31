Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

