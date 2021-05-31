Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 498 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,194. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

