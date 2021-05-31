Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

