1,150 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.16. 90,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $264.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

