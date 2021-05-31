Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $84.93. 9,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,712. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

