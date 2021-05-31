Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.
Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $84.93. 9,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,712. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
