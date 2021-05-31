Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Heska comprises 20.4% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Heska worth $147,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.