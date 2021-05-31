Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

