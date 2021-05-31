Somerset Group LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 41,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

