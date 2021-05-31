Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 5,600 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $67,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 51.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 568,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,898. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

