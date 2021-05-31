Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 169,015 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,015 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $58,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 1,143,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,683. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

