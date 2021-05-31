Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 2,127 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

