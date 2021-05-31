Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $140.31 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $140,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,591. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

