Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,816,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 97,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

