SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,916. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.