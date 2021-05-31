Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

