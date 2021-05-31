BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $3.41 million and $20,450.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,604,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,392,602 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

