Castweet (CTT) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $197,644.60 and $17,361.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.01041473 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00173131 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

