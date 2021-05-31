Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Financial Comparison

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.43 $176.11 million $2.04 9.53 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28% Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

