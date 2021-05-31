Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,437. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

