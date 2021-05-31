Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $209,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. 3,754,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

