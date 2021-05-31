Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.81. 91,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00.

