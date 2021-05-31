Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $84,278,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.