Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 451,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 115.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 121.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SID traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

