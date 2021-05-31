BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $82,000. Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 319.2% in the first quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 73.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 107,306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Newmont by 372.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $236,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

