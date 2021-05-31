Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion and a PE ratio of 120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.