Davis R M Inc. Buys 110,218 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.26% of Polaris worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

PII traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.