The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 73,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.