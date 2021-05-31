Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

