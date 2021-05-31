Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.90 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

