Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

