Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE T opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

