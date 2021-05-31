Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

