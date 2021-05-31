14,885 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

