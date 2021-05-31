Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

