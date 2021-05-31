Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,488,289 shares of company stock valued at $91,969,681 and sold 537,826 shares valued at $32,694,804. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.61 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

