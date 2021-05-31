First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,391. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

