Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

