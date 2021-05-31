Opus Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 10,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

